Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Switch Suit Axed Over The Meaning of 'Value'

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Friday granted a request by technology infrastructure company Switch to end a pared-down suit securities fraud suit that initially accused the company of misleading the public in registration statements.

In a July 10 order, U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan granted a motion for judgment on the pleadings in the case and dismissed with prejudice plaintiff Oscar Farach's remaining claims against the company.

Critically, Judge Mahan found in favor of Switch on the question of what "value" meant in the context of federal securities law.

The investors argued that value meant a "security's true value after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!