US Moves Ahead On French Tariffs Over Digital Taxes

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said Friday it is moving ahead with tariffs as high as 25% against $1.3 billion worth of French products, in retaliation for France's 2019 tax on digital activities. The tariffs are being delayed until Jan. 6, 2021, as nations hope to strike a broad multinational agreement on taxation of the digital economy by the end of the year. France is also set to begin collection in 2021 of its 3% digital services tax, on the revenue from certain online activities derived from French users, as part of an agreement between France and the U.S. France enacted the...

