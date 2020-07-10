Trump Vows To Pave 'Road To Citizenship' For Dreamers

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he was planning to issue an executive order on immigration that would, in part, create a "road to citizenship" for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients, telling a Telemundo anchor that "people are going to be very happy with it." Trump made his statements during an interview with Noticias Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, who initially remarked that the president "seems to be laser-focused on deporting DACA." Last month, Trump said he was renewing efforts to rescind DACA, an Obama-era program that offers deportation relief and work permits to young immigrants brought to the U.S....

