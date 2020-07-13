Calif. Firm Sues Oracle Again Over Lack Of Black Directors

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California law firm behind suits calling for sweeping changes at Facebook Inc. and Oracle Corp. over their respective approaches to diversity has hit the latter with a second derivative action nearly identical to the first. The difference between the suit filed in California federal court on Friday and an earlier action filed on July 2 is the individual investor plaintiff filing the suit — otherwise, the two complaints from investors represented by Bottini & Bottini Inc., based in La Jolla, virtually identically claim that Oracle's public statements about prioritizing diversity are belied by its failure to hire a single Black...

