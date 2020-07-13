7th Circ. Won't Overturn Exec's Win In $1.5M Merger Loan Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit held Friday that the owner of a chemical importer doesn't have to repay a $1.5 million loan he took out in connection with a merger, upholding a finding the obligation ended when the merger was unraveled. A three-judge panel upheld that neither William Bellah, owner of Compass Chemical International LLC, nor Indiana manufacturer Cathay Industries USA intended for Bellah to continue paying off a $1.5 million "loan" he received to finalize their merger after they agreed to undo the union four years later. The panel ruled in an unpublished decision that the trial court properly analyzed outside evidence to...

