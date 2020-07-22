How Tolling Orders May Complicate NY Mortgage Collections

By Allison Schoenthal and Robin Muir

In order to demonstrate that the statute of limitations has been renewed by a partial payment, it must be shown that the payment was 'accompanied by circumstances amounting to an absolute and unqualified acknowledgment by the debtor of more being due, from which a promise may be inferred to pay the remainder.'[6]

The payments were made for the purpose of reaching an agreement to modify the terms of the parties' contract, and any promise to pay the remainder of the debt that could be inferred in such circumstances would merely be a promise conditioned upon the parties reaching a mutually satisfactory modification agreement.[8]

[A]ny specific time limit for the commencement, filing, or service of any legal action, notice, motion, or other process or proceeding as prescribed by the procedural laws of the state, ... or by any other statute, local law, ordinance, order, rule, or regulation, or part thereof, is hereby tolled from [March 20] until April 19, 2020.

Ditech Fin. LLC v. Rector 70 LLC

Berdoe v. Fed. Nat'l Mortg. Ass'n, Bronx Cnty.

Squitieri v. Fed. Nat'l Mortg. Ass'n,

