6th Circ. Backs Class Cert. In State Farm Labor Costs Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday upheld the certification of a class of State Farm policyholders who allege the insurer improperly depreciated the costs of labor when deciding the sum owed on their damaged or destroyed homes, agreeing with a lower court that class treatment is proper because the policyholders' claims involve a common legal question. A three-judge appellate panel affirmed Senior U.S. District Judge Henry R. Wilhoit's 2019 order designating named plaintiffs Susan Hicks and Don Williams as representatives of a class consisting of Kentucky-based insureds who received actual cash value, or ACV, payments from State Farm that withheld depreciated labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS