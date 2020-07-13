5 Compliance Lessons From Novartis' FCPA Settlement

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- On June 25, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a pair of deferred prosecution agreements with one current and one former subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG to resolve criminal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act allegations to the tune of a combined $233 million. In a parallel resolution, Novartis AG agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $112 million to settle charges that it violated the FCPA in connection with misconduct by its subsidiaries. Novartis's combined $345 million resolution represents the largest FCPA resolution of this calendar year since the monumental Airbus SE resolution in January, as well as...

