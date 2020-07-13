Asda's Appeal In Equal Pay Fight Lands At Top UK Court

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 6:29 PM BST) -- Asda Stores Ltd. sought to regain some ground in a long-running equal pay fight on Monday, telling the U.K.'s highest court that employees carrying out roles on the shop floor cannot compare themselves to depot workers because they work in different sectors. David Pannick QC, representing Asda, told the Supreme Court that the Employment Tribunal erred in law when it ruled in 2016 that retail workers in Asda stores, who are mostly women, can bring claims comparing their roles to the mainly male employees who work in the company's distribution centers. He said the case does not pass the threshold for...

