Weil, Wachtell Steer $21B Deal Creating Semiconductor Giant

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT) -- Analog Devices Inc. has agreed to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for almost $21 billion, the parties said Monday, in a deal that creates a single computer component company with an enterprise value of more than $68 billion and was guided by Weil and Wachtell. The all-stock agreement sees ADI buying Maxim, according to a statement. The deal stands to create a leader in the semiconductor industry, combining Maxim's strengths in the automotive and data center markets with ADI's strengths across the industrial, communications and digital healthcare sectors. Vincent Roche, president and CEO of ADI, said in the press release that "together,...

