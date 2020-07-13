$60M Blue Bell Listeria Settlement Gets Chancery Court Nod

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A $60 million-plus Blue Bell Creameries settlement that includes $9 million in attorney fees cleared Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday, ending a milestone legal battle over controlling limited partner liability for deadly food contamination failures that forced the temporary shutdown of the ice cream maker in 2015. The settlement capped three years of litigation over the liability of Blue Bell's general partner and others for events that linked poor sanitation in Blue Bell plants to 10 known, serious cases of listeria-caused illness and three deaths. Those allegations also gave rise to other Chancery Court derivative litigation as well as federal enforcement...

