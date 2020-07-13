Freshfields, Fenwick Guide HPE's $925M Silver Peak Purchase

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Freshfields-guided Hewlett Packard Enterprise said Monday it's buying Fenwick-led technology company Silver Peak for $925 million and that the deal will complement its own business in the software-defined wide area network space. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. expects Silver Peak Systems Inc. to be absorbed into its Aruba unit, and said that among other things, the deal would help enhance its SD-WAN capabilities to assist remote workforces and distributed enterprises, according to a statement. "With this acquisition we are accelerating our edge-to-cloud strategy to provide a true distributed cloud model and cloud experience for all apps and data wherever they live," Antonio...

