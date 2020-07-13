Jay-Z-Linked Pot Co. Latest To Face ADA Suit Over Website

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company backed by music mogul Jay-Z is the latest target of a proposed class action alleging that the company's website is not Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, a type of suit that has become a familiar headache for the industry. In a complaint filed Friday in Northern California federal court, Bruce Begg alleges that the website of NC3 Systems, which does business as Caliva, is inaccessible to blind users, in violation of the ADA. According to the complaint, Begg last accessed the website for Caliva in January and "encountered multiple access barriers that denied him full and equal access to...

