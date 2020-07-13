Beach Boys Attys Rip DQ Bid As Public Embarrassment Tactic

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Beach Boys lead singer Michael Love and his lawyers at Greenberg Traurig have shot back at a disqualification bid from two attorneys fighting over a fee arrangement, calling the arguments "virtually incomprehensible," "salacious" and aimed at public embarrassment. In a pair of response briefs filed Friday in Nevada federal court, Love's counsel and attorneys representing Greenberg Traurig LLP argued that the allegations in the disqualification request amount to "bitter and irrelevant gossip and speculation" and are merely a tactical attempt to gain a leg up in the contract dispute. "These allegations hardly even attempt to show a basis [for] disqualification; they only attempt to publicly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS