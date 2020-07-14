Whole Foods' Coconut Milk Skimps On Vanilla, Suit Says

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing the grocery store giant of selling a coconut milk product with artificial vanilla flavor it labels as natural, adding to a growing list of such suits. The complaint, filed Saturday by consumer Kimberly Fisher, argues that the purported vanilla flavor of Whole Foods' "365 Everyday Value" brand coconut milk is "Vanilla With Other Natural Flavor" because it allegedly consists of vanilla extract along with vanillin, maltol and piperonal ingredients instead of vanilla beans. The consumers also pointed to the ingredient list on the coconut milk's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS