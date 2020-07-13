Manchester City Gets 2-Year Champions League Ban Lifted

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Court of Arbitration for Sport panel overturned a February decision banning Manchester City from the pan-European Champions League for two years, saying Monday that most of the Union of European Football Associations' findings against the English soccer club were time-barred or "not established." The Switzerland-based arbitral panel found that, while Manchester City did obstruct an investigation by the UEFA's Club Financial Control Body, that body's February finding that the club disguised certain funding as sponsorship contributions does not hold up. The CAS panel imposed an $11.6 million fine on Manchester City — slashing a $32 million fine issued in February...

