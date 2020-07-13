Cruise Line Urges Arbitration Bid Review In Crew Injury Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Seven Seas Cruises has urged the Eleventh Circuit to order a Florida district court to reconsider whether arbitration is required in a former crew member's injury suit, arguing that the appeals court can review this key determination in an otherwise unreviewable order to send the case back to state court. The luxury cruise line, which is a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., also suggested in its filing Friday that rather than ruling on the merits of its appeal, it will be more efficient to let the district court reconsider its findings that certain arbitration clauses were unenforceable and that...

