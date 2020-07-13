Under Pressure, Washington NFL Team Drops Name

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The NFL's Washington team said Monday it will abandon its controversial Redskins name, slammed by critics as a racist term referring to Native Americans, and its traditional logo after sponsors pushed the team to make the move. The team had announced July 3 it would be reviewing the name, after FedEx, which has naming rights to the team's Maryland stadium, FedExField, told team owner Dan Snyder it would pull out of the agreement if the team didn't change its name. "Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS