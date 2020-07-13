Cable Cos. Urge FCC To Aid Use Of Robocall Blocking Tech

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A trade group for small cable providers has urged the Federal Communications Commission to make it easier for them to use third-party robocall blocking technology, by clarifying whether the providers can use the mechanisms implemented by the third party to investigate and resolve call-blocking disputes on their behalf. In a July 10 letter, ACA Connects said the small operators they represent would be saddled with "costly administrative burdens that they are unequipped to handle" if they were required to facilitate call-blocking probes and disputes themselves, even though they relied on call-blocking technology from a third party. "ACA Connects members ... are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS