FCC Nails Key Milestone In Broadcast Spectrum Repack

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission lauded the passage of a key deadline Monday that signaled a milestone in the first-of-its-kind TV airwaves reorganization, announcing that all affected broadcasters have now moved off their old spectrum tracts to make room for wireless traffic. After the FCC oversaw the 2017 auction that sold valuable 600 megahertz TV band spectrum to mobile providers, participating broadcasters committed to moving off the same tracts by July 13, 2020. Despite roadblocks, including the coronavirus outbreak, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in remarks Monday that the industry has complied with the ambitious obligation. "Some considered those deadlines impossible, even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS