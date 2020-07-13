2nd Circ. Says Justices Need To Settle Grant Funding Dispute

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Second Circuit judges said Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court needs to decide whether the Justice Department can place immigration enforcement conditions on federal grant funding to states, after denying a request for a full-court rehearing on the issue. The twelve judges disagreed on the decision not to have a full-court rehearing of a February panel decision allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to require local enforcement officials to cooperate with immigration enforcement in order to receive federal funding, but they were united in the belief that the high court needs to weigh in on the issue. U.S. Circuit Judges Raymond...

