3rd Circ. Mulling FTC-AbbVie Pause Till High Court Acts

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit may need to pump the brakes on the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust spat with AbbVie following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to review the agency's authority to order financial restitution, the Philadelphia appeals court said. In a one-paragraph order Friday, the Third Circuit gave the FTC and AbbVie until July 24 to weigh in on the need to pause their fight over a $448 million disgorgement order against the drugmaker. Hanging over that spat is the high court's July 9 decision to hear two consumer protection cases from the Seventh and Ninth circuits related to the FTC's power to impose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS