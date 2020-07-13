Dems, GOP Urged To Embrace 'Digital Equity' In Platforms

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A progressive group focused on technology pressed both major U.S. political parties Monday to back its priorities in the 2020 elections on a host of broadband issues including net neutrality, internet privacy, affordable high-speed service and limits on government surveillance. New America's Open Technology Institute (OTI) sent comments to both parties as they develop this year's electoral platforms. Centered on the principle of "digital equity," the OTI submission focuses on policies the group believes will bolster internet access and civil rights. The comments went to the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in the run-up to their party conventions...

