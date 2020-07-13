8th Circ. Backs Wellmark's Win In Suit Over Lactation Services

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's toss of two women's proposed class suit claiming that Wellmark's handling of lactation support and counseling services ran afoul of the Affordable Care Act, saying their arguments in the case ran counter to the plain language of the law. In its opinion, the three-judge panel ruled that the district court correctly dismissed Jillian York and Jody Bailey's allegations that Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa violated the information and disclosure requirements in the ACA by, among other things, failing to provide a "separate list" of in-network lactation support and counseling...

