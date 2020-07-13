Copycat Suit 'Drops The Ball,' GPB Investors Claim

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of GPB Capital Holdings investors suing a slew GPB entities claim attorneys in a later-filed "copycat" suit are "double-dipping" by seeking to represent some investors in court and others via arbitration, according to documents filed Friday in a Texas federal court. In a July 10 motion, a group of 10 plaintiffs who launched a securities fraud class action in October against nearly 100 GPB defendants asked U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel to consolidate a second suit filed weeks later that made some of the same allegations, but left out claims from the first suit against more than 65...

