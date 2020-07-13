3rd Circ. Revives Pa. Residents' Suit Over Landfill Odor

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit issued a published decision on Monday finding that residents living near a Pennsylvania landfill were legally entitled to seek damages on class claims that the dump's foul odors constituted a public nuisance. A three-judge panel upended a lower court's ruling that Freemansburg, Pennsylvania, residents Dexter and Robin Baptiste couldn't seek damages from Bethlehem Landfill Co. because the smell from the facility didn't harm them or their neighbors any worse than it did the general public. "While everyone in the community — including visitors, commuters and residents alike — may suffer from the discomfort of having to breathe polluted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS