5th Circ. Upholds $905K Verdict In Diagnostic Lab Spat

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday upheld a $905,000 verdict against a Texas lab testing company sued by a Louisiana lab testing company with whom it had formerly partnered, saying neither side had a solid argument for questioning the outcome. The appeals court upheld the result of a jury trial over a dispute between Baton Rouge company Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories LLC and Longmont, Texas, company Quality Toxicology LLC. They had signed two agreements between 2013 and 2015. Each would send some specimens to the other lab for testing, and each would reimburse the other for a percentage of the payments received for...

