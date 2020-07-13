Norwegian Air Sues Boeing Over Grounded 737 Max Losses

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Air has accused Boeing of selling a "pack of lies" by unloading defectively designed 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner jets in its rushed pursuit of profits, according to a lawsuit removed to Illinois federal court Monday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA sued the American aerospace giant, seeking compensation for millions — or potentially billions — of dollars in losses resulting from the March 2019 global grounding of the 737 Max, as well as from a fleet of 787 Dreamliner jets it says have been frequently sidelined for extensive maintenance issues. Echoing scores of lawsuits launched by victims' families, pilots, consumers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS