Builder Inks $1.5M Sex Harassment Deal With New York AG

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Long Island construction company has paid $1.5 million to 18 female former employees following a sexual harassment and workplace retaliation investigation by the New York Office of the Attorney General, AG Letitia James announced Monday. Trade Off LLC and the attorney general inked a settlement on June 17 after an investigation found the company tolerated rampant sexual harassment that included supervisors offering to falsely boost female workers' hours in exchange for sex and circulating naked pictures and videos of subordinates. The AG's office also found the company fired at least a dozen women who complained about harassment. "All employees deserve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS