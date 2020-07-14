Insurer Says It Needn't Defend Day Care's Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Scottsdale Insurance Co. told a Texas federal court that it does not have to defend a $1 million suit accusing its policyholder, a day care company, of negligence for a child's death after being left in a hot bus, saying that the policy excludes injuries from any auto vehicle use. The carrier said Monday that the policy has specific exclusions that prevent coverage for injuries arising out of the use of a vehicle by an insured, and it does not cover damage resulting from physical abuse by the policyholder or its staff. It is asking the court to hold that it...

