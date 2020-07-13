Texas CBS Affiliate Will Pay To End Reporter's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- CBS' Texas unit has agreed to pay $215,000 to settle allegations from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that its Dallas-Fort Worth station discriminated against a 48-year-old traffic reporter when it hired a younger, less-experienced reporter for its morning broadcast. CBS Stations Group of Texas will pay the veteran reporter, Tammy Dombeck Campbell, the entire sum for back pay and other damages, according to a consent decree signed Sunday by U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn in the Northern District of Texas. The station, KTXA Inc., locally known as CBS 11, has also agreed to provide its staff with training in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS