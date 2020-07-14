Honey False Ad Claims Lack Sting, Judge Finds

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a suit alleging that Sioux Honey Association Cooperative's products are falsely advertised as "pure," saying the woman leading the suit hasn't shown any evidence that consumers are concerned about the trace amounts of weed killer found in the honey. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted summary judgment to the company, which uses the brand name Sue Bee, saying the survey commissioned by named plaintiff Susan Tran doesn't support her theory that average consumers would consider the honey to be "pure" only if it did not contain even trace...

