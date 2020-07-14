China Sanctions Lockheed Over $620M Arms Sale To Taiwan

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- China sanctioned Lockheed Martin on Tuesday over a $620 million missile sale to Taiwan, a day after sanctioning Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz in retaliation against the Trump administration's decision to cut Chinese officials' access to the U.S. over alleged human rights abuses. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference that Beijing imposed the sanctions against Lockheed Martin Corp., which is the U.S.' prime defense contractor in the pending missile sale that the State Department approved Thursday. "China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and urges the US to honor its commitment to the One-China...

