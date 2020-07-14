Boeing Inks $23B Air Force F-15 Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. signed a $22.9 billion contract to build F-15 fighter jets for the U.S. Air Force — the first new U.S. order for the jets since 2001, according to a Monday announcement. The order, under a broader indefinite-quantity contract covering up to 144 aircraft, is a $1.2 billion deal for eight jets, one-time engineering and testing costs and related equipment, Boeing said in a statement. The first two jets will be delivered in 2021, with the rest of the initial order expected to be delivered by the end of 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. "F-15EX brings together...

