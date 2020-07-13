Quibi Won't Have To Disable 'Turnstyle' Feature, Judge Says

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday shot down an effort by New York-based video streaming service Eko to get a temporary injunction that would have forced upstart streaming service Quibi to shut down its "turnstyle" feature. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder denied Eko's motion in an order issued following a phone conference with the parties. Eko claimed Quibi's turnstyle feature uses stolen technology from one of Eko's patents, but the judge said among other things that Eko's "evidence of alleged confusion among distributors and partners is unpersuasive" and the company made an insufficient case that it would suffer reduced access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS