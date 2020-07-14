11th Circ. Told Siemens' $13.2M Win Due To 'Litany' Of Errors

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Canadian oilfield services company is asking the Eleventh Circuit to wipe out a $13.2 million jury award for Siemens Energy Inc. that it says was the product of numerous errors by the lower court. Secure Energy Inc. subsidiary MidAmerica C2L urged the appellate court in its opening brief Monday to undo several orders from a Florida federal court that it says hindered its ability to clinch a victory over the energy giant. It says Siemens should not have won a $13.2 million jury award in litigation initially filed by C2L over the termination of a coal gasification technology contract. "Having been...

