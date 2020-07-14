Washington NFL Name Change Puts Focus On Other Teams

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 12:08 AM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C., NFL team is dropping the Redskins name and logo after years of resistance to pressure from Native Americans and others who say they are racist, a move that experts say signals a growing societal push to remove Native American names and imagery from sports even as legal efforts to do so have fallen short. The team confirmed Monday that it will abandon its controversial name and logo after FedEx, which has naming rights to the team's Maryland stadium, FedExField, threatened to pull it out of that deal if the name was not changed. Retailers Amazon, Walmart and Target...

