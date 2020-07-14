Divided WTO Poses New Challenges For Incoming Leader

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization is preparing to select its new leader during a tumultuous time of disunity among its members, and its wobbling negotiating functions and legal system make the task of advancing the global trade body more difficult than ever. Eight candidates will begin making their pitches this week for the role of the WTO director-general, building their cases to take the reins amid unprecedented tension in Geneva, while the U.S. and other powerful members call for sweeping reforms to the multilateral trading system. It wasn't supposed to happen this soon. Current Director-General Roberto Azevêdo is leaving his post at...

