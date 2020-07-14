Arnold & Porter, Arent Fox Guide $82M Va. Multifamily Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter represented a venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and global asset management shop Nuveen with its $81.5 million purchase of a Woodbridge, Virginia, apartment complex from Arent Fox-counseled real estate firm FCP, a transaction FCP announced Tuesday. The deal is for the 408-unit Potomac Vista Apartments at 14101 Kristin Court, located just west of the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Belmont Bay and the Occoquan River. FCP had owned the property for nearly four years, having purchased it in August 2016. "FCP is pleased with the success of our business plan at Potomac Vista, including significant capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS