Calif. Court Resurrects Engineer's Asbestos Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court revived engineering company Santa Fe Braun Inc.'s bid to access dozens of excess insurance policies to cover its costs in asbestos personal injury suits, saying a recent ruling by the state's high court means Braun isn't required to exhaust all of its primary policies before it can tap into the excess coverage. A unanimous panel of the state Court of Appeal's First Appellate District on Monday reversed a trial court's judgment in favor of 13 excess insurers that issued policies to Braun — formerly known as C.F. Braun & Co. — over several decades beginning in the...

