Bigelow Tea Drinkers Steamed Over 'Made In America' Claims

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Tea drinkers hit Bigelow Tea with a proposed class action in California federal court Monday, alleging that the family-run tea company falsely and deceptively advertised its tea products as made in the United States, when actually the tea is sourced and processed overseas. Southern California residents Kimberly Banks and Carol Cantwell sued R.C. Bigelow Inc. alleging that they purchased the Bigelow tea "because they reasonably believed, based on the packaging and advertising, that these products are American-made. However, the products are comprised solely of foreign-sourced and processed tea." The tea drinkers say the tea they purchased included black, green, and oolong...

