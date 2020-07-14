Fifth Third Faces Another Suit Over Unauthorized Accounts

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Fifth Third Bancorp's officers and directors covered up "abusive" sales tactics at its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank that resulted in the opening of unauthorized accounts and exposed consumers to "unnecessary risks," according to a shareholder derivative suit filed in Illinois federal court Monday. Investor Stephen Pemberton claims the holding company's top brass was aware that Fifth Third Bank's cross-sell strategy — in which employees were pressured to sell products to existing customers in order to meet "unrealistic" sales goals — encouraged a "toxic" sales culture that ultimately harmed consumers. Bank employees conducted unauthorized transactions with consumers' accounts in order to reach their aggressive targets,...

