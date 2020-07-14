Qatar Snags Win In Int'l Court Challenge Over Blockade

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The International Court of Justice has given Qatar an initial win in a dispute with four neighboring countries over sovereign airspace, rejecting claims that a United Nations agency specializing in civil aviation lacks jurisdiction to rule on Doha's challenge to a 2017 aviation blockade. The ICJ panel unanimously rejected all three grounds for appeal lodged by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, concluding in two decisions brought under different legal instruments that the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, or ICAO Council, "unquestionably" has jurisdiction to resolve questions relating to flights over the territory of contracting states. The...

