UnitedHealth Group Sued For Shifting Plans' Money Around

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed Tuesday in Minnesota federal court challenges UnitedHealth Group's practice of taking money from certain health insurance plans to recoup financial losses from others, accusing the insurer of reaping huge profits from a strategy that violates federal benefits law. Though the U.S. Department of Labor has said "cross-plan offsetting" flouts the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and doctors have successfully sued over instances of it, the practice is still technically legal, according to the complaint. Tuesday's lawsuit — the first to challenge this strategy on behalf of American workers rather than doctors, lawyers say — seeks to...

