2nd Circ. Urged To Restore Alstom Exec's Bribery Conviction

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked the Second Circuit on Monday to reverse a trial judge's ruling clearing former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins of bribery, saying the judge was wrong to override the jury's guilty verdict. Hoskins was convicted last year of money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by hiring consultants to bribe Indonesian officials and win energy contracts for the company's U.S. subsidiary. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton threw out the bribery convictions in February. Prosecutors asked the appeals court to restore them in a brief filed Monday. Prosecutors argued the judge took a dim view of the...

