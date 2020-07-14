Ariz. Nursing Home Must Face Trial In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appellate panel revived a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient's fall and subsequent hip fracture that led to death, saying Tuesday it should be up to a jury to decide whether the patient's widow's claims are timely. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Avalon Care Center-Scottsdale LLC, doing business as Avalon Care Center-Shadow Mountain, in a suit seeking to hold the nursing home liable for the death of patient Carl Schirmer. The suit filed by the patient's widow, Helen Schirmer, alleges that the nursing home's staff caused the...

