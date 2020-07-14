Texas Attys Demand Bar Execs Resign Over Racist Posts

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Texas attorneys are calling for the state bar president's resignation after he posted on Facebook last week that a poll worker wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt should have been removed for electioneering and cited for a misdemeanor. In his post, State Bar of Texas president Larry McDougal referred to an unnamed case in which a "Make America Great Again" hat was held to be electioneering. He said he saw no difference between that hat and the poll workers' shirt. "While it does not state a specific candidate or political party, it does state a group strongly affiliated with a political...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS