Atty Gets 1 Year For Lying To Feds In Witness Payoff Case

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida criminal defense attorney received a 14-month prison sentence Tuesday for orchestrating a scheme to sell his client access to a third-party cooperating witness and connect them through a false story in hopes of getting the client a reduced sentence. Miami attorney Nelson Israel Alfaro, 49, pled guilty last year to conspiring to defraud the United States, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal law enforcement officers. "Mr. Alfaro is sorry for what he did and hopes to move on with his life," Alfaro's counsel Henry P. Bell of Bell Rosquete Reyes PLLC told Law360. "While we were hoping...

