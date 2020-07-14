Abramoff Pleads Guilty To Lobbying Violation, Crypto Fraud

Law360, San Francisco (July 14, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Political lobbyist Jack Abramoff pled guilty Tuesday in California federal court to violating the Lobbying Disclosure Act and conspiring to defraud investors out of millions of dollars in what Abramoff and his alleged co-conspirator claimed to be a new and improved version of bitcoin. Abramoff, 61, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to violating the Lobbying Disclosure Act, marking the first known prosecution of a lobbyist for a criminal violation of the act. "Guilty, your honor," Abramoff told U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg during a hearing via telephone. Abramoff told Judge Seeborg that the allegations against him are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS