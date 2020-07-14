Trump Moves To Strip Hong Kong Of Special Trading Status

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he signed an executive order revoking Hong Kong's preferential trade status with the U.S., in addition to signing legislation aimed at bolstering sanctions against China amid persistent tensions between the two nations. Trump said at a White House press conference that stripping Hong Kong of its special trading status means it will be treated "the same as mainland China: no special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies." The president framed the move as a blow against China, along with his signing Tuesday of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which calls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS